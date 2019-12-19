Budget: Finance board announces workshop schedule

SHERIDAN ROY

The Southington Board of Finance announced the town government’s 2020-21 budget schedule at their Nov. 11 meeting, including two public hearings which residents are encouraged to attend.

Each department, excluding the board of education, will present its budget to the town manager no later than Jan 3, 2020. The town manager will then present his budget to the board of finance no later than Feb. 18.

The board of education is scheduled to bring their budget forward to the board of finance for discussion on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Following that discussion, and no later than March 2, the BOE will file its proposed budget with the town clerk.

At that time, a condensed town and education budget will be published in two newspapers having major circulation in town no later than Feb. 24.

The first public hearing is the board of finance’s hearing. It is scheduled for Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at DePaolo Middle School. Copies of the budget will be distributed to interested persons in time for the public hearing.

After the public hearing, the BOF may insert new items or increase or decrease items in the budget after an advertised public hearing. The BOF then shall adopt a budget with a vote of four members and transmit the recommended budget to the town council by the first Monday in April, which is April 6.

The town council will then hold their public hearing on the budget on Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in the municipal center public assembly room.

The council will adopt a budget no later than the second Monday in May, which is May 11.

Finally, the board of finance will set the mill rate on or before the third Monday in May (May 18).

