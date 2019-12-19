Blatchley Road pump deemed catastrophic failure after incident

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

At the last town council meeting, town staff reported on what they called a “catastrophic failure” at the Blatchley Road pump station. Town manager Mark Sciota said the pump was a total loss. He requested an emergency resolution from the council of $600,000 to address the station’s failure.

On Dec. 6, at about 2:30 a.m., the sewer department received a high alarm for the pump station. Director of public works Keith Hayden said the ejector-type pump station had two 50-gallon drums that alternately fill up and then eject the sewage into a force mail. One of the 50-gallon drums had burst.

There was no ancillary damage done to any of the houses in the area, and the health director determined there was no danger to the public. Temporary pumps have been installed in the meantime.

“The pump station flooded with sewage and all the electronics are ruined,” said Hayden. “The pump station was built in 1973, so there are no parts for us to repair it.”

Town staff caught the issue early enough to prevent sewage from leaving the system or affecting groundwater. The Blatchley Road pump station was slated to be taken out of service in the spring of 2020 when a gravity sewer was to be installed and the station demolished. The gravity sewer would connect the Blatchley Road sewer out to the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.

With the resolution, staff would begin clearing the area and installing the gravity sewer.

Hayden said there would be no shortcuts on construction plans—just an early start.

The town received a bid price of $547,200 with a contingency, totaling $600,000 altogether, from Martin Laviero Contractor.

Sciota explained the procedure under the charter regarding the emergency appropriation.

“The money comes from the undesignated fund valance of the sewer fund, assuming you and the board of finance approve,” he said to the council. “In the spring, we go through the normal bonding procedure and that money is bonded and then returned to the undesignated fund balance of the sewer fund.”

With unanimous approval from both the council and the BOF, the town went through with a notice to proceed on Dec. 12. Construction is due to start in January 2020, and is expected to be completed in March 2020.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.