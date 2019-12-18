Police blotter for the Dec. 20 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Sunday, Dec. 8 to Wednesday, Dec. 11:

Monday, Dec. 9

Diane Brandi, 47, of 196 Old Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny and sixth degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Mark Lauray, 51, of 701 South Main St., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, failure to display plate and failure to carry insurance card.

Marrero Rodriguez, 34, of 429 Washington Ave., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Wednesday, Dec. 11