Churches announce Christmas service schedules

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25):

Baptist

First Baptist Church

581 Meriden Ave, Southington

DEC. 24—6 p.m. Christmas Eve worship with Rev. Sharon Holt. Sanction will be fully decorated for Advent season. Will include music, scripture, the Christmas message and lighting of candles.

Central Baptist Church

1505 West St, Southington.

DEC. 24—6 p.m. Christmas Eve and candlelight service.

DEC. 25—7 p.m. Christmas day service.

Faith Baptist Church

243 Laning Street, Southington

DEC. 24—5 p.m. Christmas Eve service. All are welcome.

Catholic

Immaculate Conception Church

130 Summer St., Southington.

DEC. 22—6 p.m. Advent Confessions heard in English and Polish.

DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas Eve mass. 12 a.m. (midnight) Christmas vigil mass.

DEC. 25—7:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English). 9 a.m. Christmas mass (Polish). 10:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English).

The Church of St. Dominic

1050 Flanders Rd, Southington

DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass.

DEC. 25—8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Christmas Mass.

St. Thomas Church

99 Bristol St, Southington

DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil mass. 12 a.m. Christmas midnight mass.

DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.

Mary Our Queen Church

248 Savage St, Plantsville

DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil. 10 p.m. solemn mass of Christmas. Please note — no 9 a.m. daily mass.

DEC. 25—10 a.m. mass during the day.

Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church

200 Summer St., Southington

DEC. 24—5 p.m. Christmas vigil mass.

DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.

Episcopal

St. Paul Episcopal Church

232 Bristol St, Southington

DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. services.

DEC. 25—9 a.m. service.

Lutheran

First Lutheran Church

232 Bristol St, Southington

DEC. 24—3 p.m. and 7 p.m. service.

Zion Lutheran Church

531 Woodruff St, Southington

DEC. 22—8 a.m. worship, followed by cookie walk. Christmas Pageant at 10:15 a.m.

DEC. 24—family Christmas celebration at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Carols and candlelight vespers at 11 p.m.

Congregational

First Congregational Church

37 Main St, Southington

DEC. 24—5 p.m. Contemporary Christmas. Ceremony of Lights and Christmas message. 10 p.m. Candlelight communion. Note: All are wheelchair accessible.

Plantsville Congregational Church

109 Church St, Plantsville

DEC. 22—10 a.m. Chancel Choir will perform Pepper Choplin’s “Christmas Presence.”

DEC. 24—4:30 p.m. family Christmas service. 11 p.m. candlelight service.

DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas Day worship service.

Methodist

Grace United Methodist Church

121 Pleasant St, Southington

DEC. 22—10 a.m. Christmas Cantata.

DEC. 24—4 p.m. and10 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

Non-Denominational

Tabernacle Christian Church

1445 West St, Southington

DEC. 22—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas service and meal.

Faith Living Church

20 Grove St, Plantsville

DEC. 20—7 p.m. Christmas service.

DEC. 21—5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas services.

DEC. 22—9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas services.

Note: All services will have special music, goodies, and coffee to share.

Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future editions, please email the Southington Observer staff writer Sheridan Roy at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com at least two weeks prior to the event or call us at (860) 621-6751.