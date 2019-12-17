Rabid fox attacks man on Meriden Ave

Southington police confirmed that a fox which attacked a man at a home on Meriden Avenue tested positive for rabies. The diagnosis was confirmed after testing by the Connecticut Department of Public Health epidemiology laboratory.

“Although the public should always be careful around wildlife and unknown animals, this appears to be an isolated event,” a police spokesperson said in a press release. “This is the first animal in Southington to test positive for rabies in several years.”

The incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 14. Just after 8:30 a.m., Southington police, animal control, and AMR responded to a call from a home on Meriden Avenue after the resident, Richard Tanguay, was attacked by a fox.

The investigation revealed that Tanguay heard wild turkeys making noise in his yard, so he went outside to investigate. That’s when Tanguay saw a fox. As the turkeys began to flee, the fox charged and bit Tanguay’s ankle. The fox held the bite as Tanguay made his way into his home.

Tanguay was able to close his sliding glass door on the fox’s neck. Once he was able to get his ankle clear of the fox’s mouth, another resident held the door in place to prevent the fox from entering the home. Tanguay shot and killed the fox with a pellet gun.

Tanguay was treated on scene by AMR for the bite and then treated at an area medical center. The deceased fox was sent to the laboratory where tests came back positive for rabies.