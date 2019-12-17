Obituary: Gloria (Picciafochi) A. Pieciuk, 86

Gloria (Picciafochi) A. Pieciuk, 86, of Southington, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Paul Pieciuk Jr.

She was born on April 29, 1933 in Meriden the daughter of the late Santi and Eva (Rossi) Picciafochi. She enjoyed working at the soup kitchen in Meriden for many years.

She is survived by 5 children Paula Lopez (Ebelio) of Meriden, Patricia Pomposi (Phil) Southington, Periann Fazzino (Thomas), Michael Pieciuk all of Meriden, Pamela Maiorano (Jack) of Southington, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, a sister Neda Weathers (Allen) of Meriden, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother John Picciafochi and a sister Rita Picciafochi.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec.18th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home,211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. at 10 am Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm.

