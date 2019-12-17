Obituary: Eric M. “Ricky” Angelino, 79

Eric M. “Ricky” Angelino, 79, of Southington, entered into the gates of Heaven on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marie P. (Guerrera) Angelino.

Ricky was born in Waterbury on January 28, 1940, son of the late Ericole and Margaret (Santopietro) Angelino. He was a graduate of Leavenworth High School. Ricky served his country honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves and was activated to active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. Ricky worked for CL&P for 35 years until his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed target shooting, and was a member of the Wolcott Land Owners and the NRA. He loved traveling, boating, family trips to Cape Cod and Milford. He was a sports enthusiast and he played softball with the Town Plot Rummy’s. He was an avid New York Yankee fan and UCONN Husky Girl’s Basketball fan. Ricky most importantly took great pleasure spending quality time with his family.

Besides his wife, Marie, of 57 years, he leaves his daughter, Doreen Coley and her husband, Al, of Southington, his siblings, Barbara DeCapua and her husband, Drew, of Waterbury, and David Angelino of Bluffton, SC, his two grandchildren that he loved and adored, Austin Coley and Jacqueline Coley and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Lenore Angelino.

Ricky’s family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Patwa and the staff of the West Haven VA Hospital’s ALS unit, Dr. Whittaker and his ALS staff of the Hospital of Special Care in New Britain, Dr. Jega and his staff of Waterbury, and a special thanks to Juliet his personal caregiver and now family member, for all the exceptional care and compassion given to Ricky during his courageous battle with ALS.

Arrangements: Funeral will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, 10:15 a.m. from Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury to Mary Mother of the Church Parish ~ St. Leo the Great Church, 14 Bentwood Drive, Waterbury for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m.. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2324 East Main Street, Waterbury. Calling hours will be held Thursday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made in Ricky’s name to: ALS Association – Connecticut, 4 Oxford Road, Suite E-4, Milford, CT 06460

