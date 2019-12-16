Parking ban in effect for winter storm

The Town of Southington has issued a a parking ban for the coming winter storm. The ban goes into effect at midnight tonight through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“We thank our residents in advance for their cooperation while our highway crews clear the roads for all of us,” officials said in a press release.

The national weather service has issued a winter weather advisory during this time frame. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulates of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to .1 inches. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the morning or evening commute.

According to the advisory, motorists planning to travel on Tuesday morning can expect hazardous travel with snow and ice covered roads along with poor visibility.