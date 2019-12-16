Diabetes series continues Jan. 7

With more than 1 million people diagnosed annually with Type 2 diabetes, a program sponsored by Hartford HealthCare and the Southington YMCA has proven to be successful in helping individuals manage their condition before they get diabetes.

Participants in the free 12-week Type 2 diabetes prevention program have reported positive results including reduced blood sugars, lower blood pressure, healthier lifestyles and more energy.

The next series will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 7 to March 26, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m., at the YMCA Spirit Mind Body Center, 130 N. Main St. Signups are underway. A free three-month membership to the exercise center is included.

Each class includes a guest speaker who addresses various aspects of preventing Type 2 diabetes, discussion and 30 minutes of physical activity. Participants learn about healthy eating, share accountability and track their food intake using food journals.

The goal is to bring out the physical best in all participants and provide group support in a friendly, supportive environment. Hartford HealthCare educators have included registered dietitians, nurses and other medical professionals who have presented on topics including healthy cooking, medication and cardiovascular risk associated with pre-diabetes.

To be eligible, individuals must be Southington residents 18 and older and meet at least one of these criteria: diagnosed as overweight with a body mass index of more than 25; have had a blood test result in the pre-diabetes range within the past year; or told they are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes or are pre-Type 2 diabetic. For people who have already been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, Hartford HealthCare has programs and classes that can be found at http://hartfordhealthcare.org.

“The combination of physical activity and education at each session is proving to be vital its success,” said SCCYMCA healthy initiatives coordinator Jolene Miceli in a press release. “Participants have met many of their initial goals and have gained the knowledge they need to keep living their best, healthy lives.”

This health initiative, launched in 2018, is funded through a grant from the Bradley H. Barnes and Leila U. Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation.

For more information or to get started, call the YMCA at (860) 628-5597 or stop by the main location at 29 High St.

Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA and Hartford HealthCare are both not for profits that serve the Southington community.

For more information about Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA, visit www.sccymca.org. For more information about Hartford HealthCare, visit www.hartfordhealthcare.org.