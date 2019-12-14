Commentary: Sharing Christmas memories at the Barnes Museum

The Barnes Museum, where Southington’s history comes alive, opens its doors all year long to over 5,000 visitors from across Connecticut, the United States, and around the world. The most popular time for visiting is between Thanksgiving and mid-January, when guests are treated to a festive experience through impeccable holiday decorations.

This year the theme is “Christmas memories,” which showcases the hundreds of years of Bradley-Barnes family diaries. Ten Christmas trees adorn the entirety of the house, and are each uniquely decorated with a combination of dried florals from the grounds and items of significance to the family. The museum is a wonder to behold this time of year.

The season kicked off with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as a coveted holiday tea tasting. Private appointments can also be made to visit the museum for family portraits against the historic backdrop.

If you have never visited the Barnes Museum, this is the perfect time to do so. Decorations will be up until mid-January and the museum is open, from 1 to 5 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It’s also open, from 1 to 7 p.m., on Thursdays. This season’s weekend hours are Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The last tour of the day begins one hour prior to the museum’s closing. The museum will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, along with Jan. 1.

This December we are starting a volunteer docent program. A docent is a person who acts as a guide in a museum or gallery, educating guests about the collection and its significance. The museum has long used volunteers at special events, but we are hoping to enhance visitors experiences during tours by having docents available daily.

Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community. At the Barnes Museum, it is also a learning opportunity, with new parts of the collection to explore every day. In January, we will be launching a volunteer drive, actively recruiting new volunteers for our docent program.

If you enjoy history and sharing your passion for the past with others, please consider spending an afternoon or two each month at the Barnes Museum and join our docent program.

To find out more about The Barnes Museum, please contact TheBarnesMuseum@southington.org or call (860) 628-5426.

Kristi Sadowski is the director of the Southington Public Library. To learn more, visit them at www.SouthingtonLibrary.org.