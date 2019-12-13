Wrestling preview: Knights set sights on the postseason

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington wrestling is coming off of back-to-back solid seasons, both of which they won the conference tournament and placed in the top-five of the Class LL tournament. This season, they return eight starters, including three who finished in the top-five in Class LL last season.

“Our main goal for our team is to always try to get the kids to get the best results they can at the Class LL state tournament,” head coach Derek Dion said. “You obviously try to win as many dual meets as you can, but our main focus is to help the kids improve and achieve their goals.”

The Blue Knights have a combined 28-3 record in the past two seasons, including a 12-0 record in their division of the Central Connecticut Conference.

Southington went 13-2 last season and finished it off placing fourth in the Class LL tournament, after finishing in third the year prior. They had two individual champions, including returning senior Billy Carr.

They went on to finish eighth at the state open, with two fifth place and one sixth place finish. They came in fifth place in the 2018 state open, including a second place finish from Paul Calo.

Other returners did well at the Class LL tournament. Senior Josh Vitti placed third, sophomore Ben Gorr placed fourth, senior Jacob Vecchio placed sixth.

Dion also said that sophomore Anthony DelDebbio, as well as juniors Luke Deangelis, Darius Mangiafico, and Dawsen Welch, are returning starters this season.

Other returning seniors include Caleb Brick, Jack Francis, and Andrew Kudla.

“Our lineup is not as deep this year as some of the previous years but we have at least someone with skill in each weight class,” Dion said. “If you can fill up a roster with some pretty talented kids, you can be very successful in the dual meets. We will be okay. Every year, we walk in here thinking we have a shot at winning it, so that is how we are going to go about it.”

Dion said that any team can have a shot at the state open title, even if they weren’t dominant during the regular season.

“If you have six amazing kids, and that is all you have, you will probably struggle in dual meets all season long,” Dion said. “But you can win the state open. With some of the talent we have, we definitely have a shot.”

The Blue Knights open the season this Wednesday at home against RHAM at 6 p.m. They will travel to Waterford high school next Saturday for the Lancer Invitational at 10 a.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.