Girls Basketball preview: A new beginning

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

For the Southington girls basketball team, having a winning season in 2018-19 was just not meant to be. They had a young team with just two seniors, and one of their starters went down with injury for most of the season.

Entering the next decade, perhaps it will be a fresh start for the Blue Knights, who followed a 15-5 record in 2017-18 with a 5-15 record last winter. They will enter the 2019-20 season with a new head coach, Howie Hewitt, formerly the boys head coach at Maloney high school.

It was still a bit early for Hewitt to tell who can be an impact on the team this year, but he will see a young, solid core from last season return as veterans.

Southington will return its top-three scorers from last season, including its leading scorer and rebounder, junior Kelley Marshall, who averaged 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. Seniors Brianna Harris and Megan Mikosz averaged nearly seven points per game while junior, while Livvy Pizzitola averaged 5.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.

Senior Madison Hulten will also return for the Knights after leaving the program in the middle of last season. Junior Allison Carr was the starter who had to miss time last season due to injury.

“We know we have plenty of promise from the freshmen to the seniors,” Hewitt said. “We have an idea of the players who will contribute. It is just a matter of where, when, and how.”

Hewitt said he expects a deep roster, as his game plan is to play fast.

“One of my main objectives is I would like to play 10 girls a night,” Hewitt said. “I want to try to play as fast-paced as we can. I like to play press. Everybody plays fast on offense, but our goal is to create as many easy baskets as possible. We also have some size on our team. We have some big kids so we are going to take advantage of that. We have the talent and the kids want to work at it so we should be alright. It is just a matter of time.

Hewitt said he can expect contributions from freshmen to seniors. The freshmen mentioned included Jessica Carr, Gabby Deangelo, Ava Coppolla, and Hailey Zembrzuski. Sophomore Samantha Sullivan averaged 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

While Hewitt said it may take some time for him and the team to be fully acquainted, he said he has already noticed in practice how much the Lady Knights work together as a team.

“Of course, we as coaches love players who are unselfish and can pass the ball,” Hewitt said. “But this team almost does it to a fault. There have been a few times in practice already when they are going down the lane and they are looking for someone to pass it to. I do want some of us to have a more offensive mentality. That doesn’t mean everyone jacks up 10 threes a piece. But we need to work on shooting and creating easy baskets.”

The Blue Knights scrimmaged four teams in a jamboree last Friday and took on Coginchaug in preseason action last Sunday. The Knights won three of the four in the Friday jamboree, and Hewitt said the bar is now set for the team and they will be looking to raise it throughout the season.

“We established a baseline as to where we are now and all that we have to work on to get to where we want to be,” Hewitt said. “I am very optimistic. We have size. We have some speed. There is no reason why we shouldn’t get to where we want to be.”

