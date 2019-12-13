Former BOE chair named as YMCA person of the year

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA held a special event on Monday, Dec. 9 announcing the honorees of the 2020 annual celebration and recognition ceremony. Both the president of the SCCYMCA, Paul Beddard, and CEO Mark Pooler, noted that the occasion was a “very special day.”

“Since 1992, the YMCA has honored a person of the year, and recognized the hard work and dedication of one individual who has made Southington a better place to live,” said Beddard. This year’s person of the year is former chair of the Southington Board of Education Brian Goralski.

“Brian has served the town unselfishly for 18 years on the board, advocating for children in Southington,” said Pooler. “He always made sure people worked together with other boards and agencies in town in a true bipartisan fashion.”

Goralski is also a former Eagle Scout who still attends Eagle Scout ceremonies. He was also a member of the farm heritage committee, a volunteer with the Special Olympics and youth sports, a devoted YMCA volunteer and was always sure to rally a team up for the annual Sloper Plunge.

“This is surprising, and humbling. It was never something I expected,” said Goralski. “I’ve always believed you’re supposed to help and coach others. The things I’ve done in the community, I did because it was the right thing to do.”

In addition to the person of the year, the YMCA recognizes a youth development award, healthy living award, social responsibility award, and a youth leadership award.

The award for youth development was presented to Southington Police Department Officer Chad Butler and Sargent Brian Leppard for their work in crisis management and keeping children and schools safe.

Pooler said students today face challenges and every-day struggles and concerns when it comes to security and safety. Butler and Leppard help Southington Schools be “as prepared as possible” for potential emergencies.

“This is not just a school issue, but a community issue,” said Pooler. “You make our community safer, smarter and more prepared.”

Butler said he is happy to be a partner with the community and work with groups including the schools, fire department, local government, businesses and more to make the town a safer place. Leppard said safety is the “common goal” that those groups all work towards together.

The healthy living award was presented to Mount Southington Ski Area. Pooler said during the warmer months, there are many opportunities for Southington residents to stay active. Mount Southington provides an outdoor recreation that helps keep people fit during the winter months.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said general manager Jay Dougherty. “We’re happy to provide a focus on youth development through various ski programs and to be a special part of this community.”

The award for social responsibility was given to the Aqua Turf Club, celebrating 50 years of not just providing a destination for banquets but being a generous partner in the community through countless charitable acts.

To celebrate 50 years, the Aqua Turf Club gave away 50 $1,000 gifts to various local nonprofits and charities.

“They have always been a leader in giving back to the community and we are so lucky to have them,” said Pooler. “This is a family who truly understands how to give back.”

The 2020 youth leadership award was presented to two local high school aged students who display leadership qualities and are making positive contributions in the community.

SHS senior Sarah Meade is a dedicated youth leader on the Southington Town Wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) coalition, a lifeguard at YMCA Camp Sloper, and a leader on the SHS swim team. SHS sophomore Gabe LeBlanc is a representative on the STEPS advisory board and a longtime member of the STEPS youth council.

“These two are huge advocates for youth in our community,” said Pooler.

The two students could not take time off of school to attend the recognition event, but they will join all of the awardees at the 91st annual awards and recognition event on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club. Tickets are $50 per person, $30 for veterans and active military.

For more information about the 91st annual event, stop by the Southington YMCA at 29 High St. or visit www.sccymca.org.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.