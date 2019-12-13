Boys Basketball preview: Ready to make another run

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

For Southington boys basketball, their eight-game winning streak during the end of last season showed head coach John Cessario the program can compete against anybody.

After a 5-15 season in 2015-16, the Blue Knights have qualified for the state tournament three years in a row and made it past the second round of the tournament each of the past two years.

Some players are lost from that team, including Colin Burdette, the team’s leader in assists, and Adam Hunter, the leading rebounder. But Southington does return its top scorer, senior Jared Kelly, who averaged 12 points per game last season.

“We have about five or six key returning players but I think we have at least eight players who can contribute in some capacity,” Cessario said. “We have a core of younger guys who will continue to help with our development in practice. This will be a fun bunch for sure.”

Southington also lost Jacob Flynn and Ryan Gesnaldo to graduation last season, but Cessario expects a new group to step up and lead the team.

“Jared Kelly had breakout season last season and now he will have a target on him,” Cessario said. “We want to make sure he gets involved. But we want ensure that Jake Napoli has the year he is capable of having. Zach Zembrzuski missed all of last year and he is a humungous pickup for us because of his leadership. The biggest thing for some of the younger guys will be transitioning from junior varsity to varsity because those are night and day.”

Cessario scheduled several scrimmages against some of the better basketball schools in the state, including St. Joseph, Xavier, and Sheehan.

“We made sure we were going up against some of those basketball-savvy programs,” Cessario said. “We want to be tested. We are flattered to be a part of those scrimmages.”

Southington is in Division II for the second season after being in Division III in the first season the state tournament format was changed from four classes to five divisions. Cessario believes the team can even compete in the Division I bracket, which features perennial powerhouses like Sacred Heart, East Catholic, and Notre Dame-West Haven.

“We moved up from Division III to Division II last season,” Cessario said. “We have 26 wins since the format was changed and we have 37 wins in the last three seasons after not making the state tournament for several years. We are knocking on the door of Division I now. We are only a few spots away.”

For Cessario, he can’t focus on the postseason yet as the team still has a lot of work in a short amount of time with their season debut being next Friday.

“From my perspective, it has always been one game at a time,” Cessario said. “We went through an eight-game winning streak last year and when I looked at my guys, I don’t know if they believed that it was happening while it was happening. You got to get these guys to believe that if they work quarter to quarter, you can have some success no matter who you are playing against. Our main focus is always mental toughness and a lot of basketball IQ. We are going to work towards that every day.”

The Knights open the season next Friday when they host Berlin at 6:45 p.m. They also host Hall at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 23.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.