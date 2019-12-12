White Christmas lights up the community

SHERIDAN ROY

White Christmas in the Community officially kicked off the holiday season in Southington and Plantsville, bringing out scores of families and friends, businesses and nonprofits to participate in the annual event. Complete with caroling, letters to Santa, a horse-drawn carriage, ice sculptors, Christmas cookies, ornaments and more, the event had residents of Southington saying, “there’s no place like home for the holidays.”

Tessa Boudreau, 3, and Leah Jasulavic, 6, simultaneously flipped a switch in both the Town Green and downtown Plantsville, lighting up both locations with hundreds of glimmering lights. The two children were the winners of the recreation department’s “light up the green” contest, which had a record number of entries this year.

Once the greens were lit, festivities began.

“We are so excited to kick off the holiday season with this wonderful event,” White Christmas planning committee member Dawn Miceli said at the town green ceremony. “We plan this event for a year, and a lot of work goes into it.”

Miceli said the event is “Norman Rockwell-esque,” and truly kicks off the holiday season in town.

With numerous means of transportation from festivities at the town green to downtown Plantsville, families could visit both locations with ease. People could hop on the hay ride and travel down the linear trail, or ride the trolley down route 10 and see a magic show on the way. There were also buses provided by the Calendar House that traveled down route 10 from location to location.

Over 35 merchants across both locations participated by welcoming patrons and visitors in and offering hot chocolate, cookies and fun activities for children.

“We just love the support the town gives to its community, so that we can offer this event 100 percent free—no tax dollars are used,” said Susan Urillo Larson, a member of the planning committee. “We live in such a wonderful community, and this is such a great event for the kids. It really feels like a Christmas movie.”

The Quinlan family was just one of many who came out for the event. Their boys, Liam and Stephen, had smiles ear to ear when they saw Disney’s “Frozen” character, Olaf, walking down the street. They stopped and got their photo taken with the beloved snowman character.

“We love this event,” said the boys’ mother, Aubrey Quinlan. “It’s a great chance for us to come out as a family. It’s great that the community offers this each year.”

Over at the Southington Community Cultural Arts center, kids got creative at tables set up with create-your-own Christmas ornaments. Each table had a different set of utensils and options.

“I love to see the families coming out and getting together at this event,” said SoCCA director Mary DeCroce. “It’s a really wonderful community event.”

