Obituary: Rosellen ‘Denny’ (Ordway) Johnson, 90

Rosellen “Denny” (Ordway) Johnson, 90, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Summit of Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of the late Richard W. Johnson for 59 years.

Born on March 12, 1929 in Castine, ME, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Denny was a talented artist and enjoyed painting. She will be deeply missed by her family friends.

Denny is survived by five sons and a daughter, Doug and Joan of Old Saybrook, Don and Liz of Southington, Jen and Jim of Florida, Richard Jr. of East Haven, Lee and Kathy of Plantsville, and Neal of Plantsville; 9 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Edward Ordway of Plantsville and William Ordway and his wife Lois of WA and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three sisters, Pat, Jane and Ruth and two brothers, Robert and Walter.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Denny’s memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111.

Calling hours will be held from 10 – 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.