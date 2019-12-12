Obituary: Margaret Rose (Salzillo) Battista, 98

Margaret Rose (Salzillo) Battista, 98, of Southington passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Battista.

She was born in Southington on Oct. 5, 1921, the daughter of the late Michael and Erminia (Faorone) Salzillo. She retired from Zayres Department Store. Margaret belonged to the Daughters of Italy and was an honorary member of St. Thomas Church Choir. She was an avid duckpin bowler and enjoyed cooking and doing puzzles, She loved going to the beach, attending shows and recitals and always sent the perfect cards to family and friends. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children John Battista and wife Cathy of Meriden, Patricia Cronkrite and husband Albert of Ocala, FL, Mary Lou Nolan of New Fairfield, her cherished grandchildren Brianne, John, Christian, Sean, Susan, Joy and Caitlin and great-grandchildren Amelia, Taryn, Bryce, Lily, Sayler, Cain and Ben. She also leaves a special friend Vicki Nardi, a brother-in-law Rocco Battista and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec.13th at 9:45 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-8 pm.

