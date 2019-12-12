Obituary: David B. ‘Zack’ Zakrewski, 77

David B. Zakrewski, 77, “Zack” to his friends, died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at his home, after a life working as a progressive tool and die maker in job shops in Southington, retiring from Pratt and Whitney in 1995.

He was predeceased by his wife, Linda L. (Petteruti) Zakrewski, after 50 years of marriage. They are back together again.

He leaves his daughter Christine Zarrelli and her husband Al of Southington, two sons, Kenneth Zakrewski and his wife Cheryl and Richard Zakrewski and his wife Karen, all of Plantsville, 5 grandchildren, Amanda Kosko and husband Joe of Southington, Michael Zarrelli and fiancé Heather of Delaware, Kevin Derynioski of Middletown, Adam Zakrewski of Plantsville and Sheila Kreienbrink and husband Brock of FL, and 2 great-grandchildren, Evan and Mason Kosko. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his great-grandson, Chase Kosko.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.