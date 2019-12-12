HHC senior home health services finds home in Bradley

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Hartford HealthCare is moving their senior home health services into the Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus—a win for the Community Committee to Save Bradley.

“We will have a large number of employees working in the building and about 120 nurses coming in and out of Bradley,” said a spokesperson for the committee, Bonnie Sicca, at the Nov. 25 town council meeting. “We are very happy about that.”

The committee has been in communications with officials from Hartford HealthCare, advocating for the Bradley Memorial Campus hospital. The hospital was a gift to the town by Julia Arnold Bradley who died in 1919. In her will, she stipulated that her estate be used to fund a hospital or the use and benefit of the inhabitants of the town and its vicinity.

In 2006, Bradley merged with New Britain General Hospital to form the Hospital of Central Connecticut. The hospital then affiliated with Hartford HealthCare in 2011.

Hartford HealthCare officials expressed concern that numbers of patients going to Bradley were declining as the trend of inpatient hospitalization dwindled. In addition, the 1938 facility was showing its age.

They debated what to do with the campus, and even discussed closing it. But, the Community Committee to Save Bradley has pressed forward with a goal of preserving the town’s emergency room and Julia Bradley’s gift.

Sica said Hartford HealthCare officials are looking for a brand new emergency department. The committee offered a proposal to HHC, suggesting they purchase and demolish the physician building connected to the hospital. The building is owned by a group of doctors, but is up for sale.

In its place, the CCSB is suggesting building a new state-of-the-art HHC emergency room in that location and make it part of Bradley memorial hospital. Sica said it would be right on the street across from the library which sees 1000 visitors a day.

“It’s like free advertising for Hartford HealthCare,” said Sica, “and it would be a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, which is what our residents and HHC want.”

If HHC did use the physician building to build the new emergency department, there would be no need to build a parking lot to go with it—there is a large lot right beside it. Sica said that would result in “huge cost savings.”

“It would also be a universal care unit which means the emergency room doctors oversee the inpatient side,” said Sica. “You have a mix of inpatient and outpatient beds. That’s a fluid thing,”

The committee has suggested 12 emergency rooms and 15 beds for outpatient/ inpatient.

They also suggested renovating the current hospital building to install departments to bring patients into the hospital on a regular basis including: the infusion center, dialysis center, anticoagulation clinic, diabetes management clinic and would care, pain clinic, behavioral health, and women’s center mammograms. They also want to bring in an ENT practice, an advance eye care group, and cardiology services.

In August 2018, the council approved a resolution stating that they support a plan to continue providing medical services at Bradley memorial hospital. The resolution stated that Southington residents should receive world class health care, and “that care should be at a central location that is conducive to the overall accessibility and infrastructure of our community.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.