Football: Knights fall to Darien in the Class LL semis

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

It only took a one-play drive to erase any hope Southington had of playing in a state championship. A Will Kirby 16-yard touchdown run with five minutes left lifted No. 3 Darien over the No. 2 Blue Knights, 21-12, in the Class LL semifinals.

On a rainy Monday night, it was difficult for either offense to move the ball in the second half. Trailing 14-12 at halftime, Southington forced three turnovers and made two fourth down stops in their own territory, but could barely move the ball past the 50-yard line.

“We had opportunities, but we just couldn’t capitalize,” head coach Mike Drury said after the loss. “Our defense made some big plays. This group has been doing it all year, and they had another rock solid performance tonight. We had chances. We just didn’t capitalize when we needed to. This was also a great defense we played against. They made the right adjustments.”

The first half made it seem like a shootout was a possibility despite the conditions. Darien opened the scoring with nine minutes left in the first quarter, when quarterback Peter Graham found Austin Dehmel from 32 yards out to make it 7-0.

Southington responded on the next possession. On third down-and-11, quarterback Brady Laffery connected with Shane LaPorte for his second touchdown in three games since returning from an injury. A missed extra point kept Darien ahead, 7-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Southington recovered their onside kick attempt and got the ball right back. However, on the very next play, Lafferty fumbled on a broken play and the Blue Wave got the ball right back.

Graham would drive Darien down the field again, and on a third and long, found Michael Minicus in the end zone for a 14-6 lead.

Southington senior running back Dillon Kohl shined in his final game, and he led the Blue Knights down the field on the ensuing possession, capping it off with a 34-yard touchdown run. Kohl had 133 yards on 18 carries in the first half.

Lafferty was sacked on the two-point try to tie it up, which kept the score at 14-12.

The one time Southington had the ball deep in Darien territory in the second half was after Johnny Carreiro intercepted Graham at the 17-yard line with eight minutes left in the third quarter. It was Carreiro’s second straight game with a pick.

On the ensuing possession, Lafferty was sacked on fourth down which gave the ball right back to the Blue Wave.

The Blue Knights’ defense made one of their crucial fourth down stops with nine minutes to go in the game, as they stopped Darien at the Southington eight-yard line to regain possession.

After Southington was unable to pick up a first down, they were forced to punt from their own end zone, which Minicus returned to the 16-yard line. Kirby ran in the dagger touchdown the next play.

“I am proud of these guys and how they played,” Drury said. “They have been doing the right things all year, especially the seniors. In the end, we just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities. This was a big group and they put a lot of work in. We are all proud of them.”

Lafferty was held to 7-of-26 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown. Kohl finished with 138 yards on 24 carries.

Graham finished 16-of-34 for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Minicus caught five passes for 84 yards and a score.

It was the first time Southington trailed in a game by more than a touchdown since facing Darien in week three this season, a 24-8 defeat. Darien also defeated Southington in the Class LL semifinals in 2015 and 2016.

The Knights advanced after defeating No. 7 Ridgefield, 13-9, on Dec. 4. After a Ridgefield field goal in the first quarter, Southington scored two unanswered touchdowns to end the first half with a 13-3 lead. Kohl ran in a touchdown and later in the half, Lafferty found Carter Uhlman on a slant in the endzone.

Ridgefield scored a touchdown in the second half to shorten the lead to 13-9, and had the ball with a minute left in the game. But a Max Casella sack on first down set the Tigers back, and the Knights would hold on. Casella also had seven tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.

Lafferty completed 14 of 23 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kohl had 30 carries for 122 yards and a score.

