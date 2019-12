Fire report for the Dec. 13 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents between Monday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 17:

Monday, Nov. 11

6:27 a.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government

8:22 a.m., 359 Berlin St., Smoke detector activation

12:28 p.m., 359 Berlin St., Smoke detector activation

2:03 p.m., 43 Academy St., Medical assist (EMS)

2:31 p.m., Long Bottom Rd. & Shuttle Meadow Road, Vehicle accident

2:46 p.m., 301 Dunham St., Smoke detector activation

3:59 p.m., 601 Main St., Unauthorized burning

6:09 p.m., West St. & Churchill St., Vehicle accident

11:30 p.m., 180 West St., Unauthorized burning

Tuesday, Nov. 12

4:34 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Lock-out vehicle

6:09 p.m., West St. & Churchill St., Vehicle accident

6:14 p.m., 763 Kettle Path, EMS call excluding vehicle

Wednesday, Nov. 13

7:57 a.m., 400 Executive Blvd., Sprinkler activation

9:36 a.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Grass fire

9:55 a.m., 360 N. Main St., Smoke detector activation

10:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St, Service call

1:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Public service

2:29 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

3:07 p.m., 200 Summer St., Cooking fire

3:09 p.m., 10 Hitchcock Rd., Lock-out building

8:50 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Thursday, Nov. 14

8:46 a.m., 32 River Crest Dr., Public service

9:50 a.m., 3 Maple Rd., Assist police or other government

10:27 a.m., 9 North Rd., Medical assist

12:38 a.m., 75 Spring St., Medical assist

1:14 p.m., Clark St. & Norton St., Vehicle accident

4:10 p.m., Executive Blvd. & West St., Unauthorized burning

4:51 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

8:27 p.m., 310 N, Main St., Public service

Friday, Nov. 15

7:27 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

7:56 a.m., 48 Scenic Dr., Public Service

8:43 a.m., I-84 Westbound & Queen St., Vehicle accident

10:00 a.m., 3 Maple Rd., Public service

12:34 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

1:24 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Service call

1:57 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Medical assist

2:04 p.m., 709 Queen St., Vehicle accident

2:10 p.m., 29 Deacon Cir., EMS call

2:22 p.m., Queen St. & I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

3:02 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

5:46 p.m., Overheated motor

6:04 p.m., 43 Academy St., Cooking fire

6:15 p.m., 1865 West St., Brush or brush-and-grass mi

8:04 p.m., 55 Columbus Ave., Carbon monoxide detector activated

Saturday, Nov. 16

12:55 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Smoke scare

1:01 p.m., 27 Summit St., Service call

3:13 p.m., 1131 West St., No incident found on arrival

7:26 p.m., 3 Darling St., Assist police or other government

Sunday, Nov. 17