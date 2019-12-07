Sloper Scholars win the 2019 SEF trivia bee

The Southington Education Foundation (SEF) held its second annual trivia bee on Nov. 7, joining teams from around town to Southington High School. The event raised $3,300, which will allow the SEF to fund future grants and programs for Southington students.

Eleven teams representing a variety of community and school groups, some with trivia themed names and some dressed in costumes, competed. Each round consisted of three or four teams. Ten questions were asked in each round with increasing levels of difficulty and point value.

The team with the most points at the end of the round moved on to the play-off round. The audience had an opportunity to play along with contestants and submit their answers for a chance at winning gift certificates.

Stephen Proffitt once again served as bee master, along with Assistant Superintendent Steve Madancy.

“They kept the teams focused and the audience in stitches while asking the trivia questions,” said officials in a press release. “Time and again, the two Steves complimented the contestants on their courage to publicly show their trivia prowess—or lack thereof.”

They acknowledged the efforts of the Trivia Bee committee and volunteers, judges Superintendent Timothy Connellan, language arts coordinator Stephanie Lawlor, and math coordinator Amy Zappone, as well as all who came out in support of education.

Sloper Scholars, consisting of Justin Hubeny, Tom Gangeloty, Wendy Fisher, and Nick Charnysh, won this year’s trophy, upending defending champions, the No Brainers, consisting of Jan Galati, Julie Bucherri, Ellen Bellinger and Peter Bellinger.

The trivia bee is one of the foundation’s major fundraisers. Since 2009 the SEF has provided more than $250,000 in grants and scholarships.

Coming up

The SEF grant recognition event will be held on Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at the Southington Community Cultural Arts Building at 93 Main St. For more information and to register, call Jan at (860) 302-4775.

SEF hosts meetings on the second Tuesday of each month through June 2020. The next meeting is Jan. 14.

SEF welcomes interested residents to join SEF members at The Orchards on Hobart Street from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Meetings are routinely attended by Superintendent Timothy Connellan and foundation members to discuss ways to support the SEF mission.

For more information call Jan at (860-302-4775) or visit www.southingtoneducationfoundation.org.