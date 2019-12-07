Commentary: Don’t forget our military members at the holidays

Having just celebrated “Thanksgiving” we focus on our next major holiday—Christmas. It’s a season of hope, love, and friendship, but holidays can be a painful reminder of past times for some veterans and military families.

You might be alone on Christmas for different reasons, such as serving in the military, the death of a loved one, living far from relatives, or because of social isolation.

Deployed service-members may experience a range of feelings while away during the holidays—loneliness, depression, homesickness, frustration, stress or guilt. Sometimes they may find it necessary to temporarily distance themselves from their own family because hearing about holiday festivities may be too painful.

We all have visions of what we think Christmas should be. Often we view Christmas through child-like eyes, hoping to recapture the magic and wonder of memories. We tend to remember only the good things and expect a fantasy Christmas even as adults.

These unrealistic expectations lead to feelings of disappointment or unfulfilled when events turn out to be less than we expect.

Christmas is the perfect day to take the time to appreciate what we have in life, be it good health, a place to live, or food on the table. We often feel the absence of a beloved family member, friend or pet mostly during the Christmas season because our holiday memories, traditions, and rituals involved him or her.

We live in a world where not everyone is as fortunate as their neighbor, but we can contribute to making the world a better place, we can make the lives of the less fortunate better and we can brighten our own soul.

The Town of Southington is an amazing place. It has unbelievable people and organizations that give from their hearts. They provide a ray of hope for those that need assistance or who have fallen on difficult times. The cries of desperation are heard and the angels of Southington unite to help.

No matter how much or how little you can give, you have the power to touch the life of another person and you can affect them in ways you may never completely be aware of.

The Southington Veterans Committee is thankful for the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines serving around the world, protecting the freedoms we treasure. We also offer our thoughts and prayers to our wounded warriors, their families and the families of the fallen who never made it home.

Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this holiday season.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

John DeMello is a member of the Southington Veterans Committee. The committee can be reached at Town Hall, 75 Main St., by phone at (860) 276-6299, or by email at SouthingtonVets@southington.org.