Southington holiday drives are underway

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

You may still have leftovers of turkey, cranberry sauce and maybe a slice of pie crowding your refrigerator from Thanksgiving, but Christmas will be here before you know it. It’s the time of year where families come together, exchanging gifts and enjoying a bountiful meal some place warm. However, not everyone in town experiences the same version of Christmas.

Because of the charitable works of places in town like Southington Community Services, Bread for Life, LISA, Inc. and more, someone’s holiday season can be a little bit brighter, and that’s thanks to the community members who donate.

“One-sixth of people nationwide go hungry, and one-third in the state of Connecticut,” said Bread for Life’s director of operations Missy Cipriano. “People don’t always like to hear that number, but that’s the truth.”

Cipriano said numbers of clients at BFL have increased recently.

“We want to try and do something special for them,” she said.

BFL is collecting items to make gift baskets for their clients to hand out this holiday season. They are looking for donations of items including: candy or snacks, hand-warmers, scarves, gloves, socks, lip balm, gift certificates for the movies, gift cards to gas stations, and $5 to $10 gift cards to Walmart, McDonalds, Dunkin Donuts, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.

BFL is looking to collect those items before Dec. 19.

At SCS, holiday food baskets are given to over 600 families in Southington each Christmas season. St. Thomas Church prepares and delivers 200 of the food baskets for the Christmas meals. Local churches, schools, businesses, civic groups, clubs, individuals and neighbors donate and volunteer to make this possible each year.

“This, and many other programs, runs on the generosity of the Southington community,” said SCS officials. “Without this assistance, we would not be able to provide for as many families as we do. The community’s generosity is our community’s success.”

SCS is always looking for gift cards to put in baskets, financial donations to purchase food for the baskets, and food items including: stuffing mix, canned vegetables, canned yams, cereal, canned fruit, gravy, cranberry sauce, corn muffin mix, hot chocolate, dessert mixes, plates and napkins, canned or plastic bottled nuts, packages of holiday candy, canned or plastic bottles of juice, and holiday cookies,

At LISA, Inc., the nonprofit focuses on coming to the aide of youth in foster care and youth transitioning into adulthood from the program. This year, LISA, Inc. is doing a gift card drive for the holidays for young people ages 14 to 23.

“Gift cards can provide experiential opportunities for the youth to gain life skills,” said associate director of development Elizabeth Hyatt.

LISA, Inc. is collecting gift cards of any denomination to grocery stores, restaurants, bus passes, Target, Walmart, coffee shops, and hair/nail salons. Gift cards can be dropped off at the main office in Southington at 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4C.

To learn more about BFL, call (860) 276-8389. To learn more about SCS, call (860) 628-3761, and to learn more about LISA, Inc., call (860) 426-0946.

