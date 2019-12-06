School officials announce 2020-21 budget workshops

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The board of finance has put forth some guidance this year, asking that the town manager and the superintendent prepare their budgets with a goal of coming in below a 1.5% increase to the overall mill rate. The town council reviewed the minutes of the BOF meeting and unanimously approved the BOF direction.

The guidance offered is merely a goal—there are no penalties if the budget goes over the goal.

Town manager Mark Sciota explained at the Nov. 25 council meeting that the revenue side of the budget includes the grand list, and what the town receives from the state of Connecticut. The expense side includes expenditures from the BOE, the town government and capital budgets.

“There are a lot of pieces we won’t know when we do our budget. We deal with an expense and anticipated revenue side,” said Sciota. “Until we get the grand list the end of January, and the governor gives his budget in the middle of February, and until the legislature passes the budget, we don’t know all the revenue. This is just a guideline.”

On Dec. 11, the BOF will release their workshop schedule. The board of education budget is already well underway.

Budget workshops are public meetings of the elected board members and administration, and the public is encouraged to attend. This year, Superintendent Tim Connellan said the workshop schedule has been slightly changed, so that more people have a chance to take part in the budget process.

“The one change is that the initial budget presentation will be at the first BOE meeting instead of at the first workshop,” said Connellan. “We hope this will help people see and understand the budget better since the presentation will be televised and live-streamed. It has not been televised in the past when it was held on a Tuesday at Hatton [Elementary School].”

All budget requests from within the school district were due to the central office on Oct. 18. From that point until Nov. 22, the business office completed the initial budget request for review by the superintendent. Now until Dec. 20, the central office staff are reviewing and adjusting the initial budget requests and advice principals and other administrators as to the adjustments that have been made.

The initial superintendent’s budget presentation will be at the regular BOE meeting at the municipal center on Thursday, Jan. 9. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

There will then be two budget workshops: one on Jan. 14 at Hatton Elementary School library at 50 Spring Lake Rd., and one on Jan. 16 at the municipal center public assembly room at 200 North Main St. Both workshops begin at 7 p.m. There is no communication from public permitted at those two workshops.

On Jan. 23 at the BOE regular meeting, the board will hold a third budget workshop, followed by adoption of the budget. Public communication is permitted at this meeting.

Between Jan. 27 and Feb. 14, any revisions to the budget will be made, and the BOE’s budget will be printed.

