Obituary: Dorothy K. Prestia, 92

Dorothy K. Prestia, 92, wife of the late Alfred Prestia, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born the ninth of 12 children on July 27, 1927 in New Britain to the late Nicolas and Katherine Cherpak.

In her early years, Dorothy worked as a telephone operator. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking and making the holidays special for her family. She also enjoyed watching the daily Mass on television.

Dorothy leaves behind her children, Kathryn Balkun of Southington and Charles Prescott and wife Gerri of New Britain, her grandchildren, Sheri Amoroso (Todd), David Balkun (Rebecca), Caitlyn Prescott and Chase Prescott, her great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Anthony Amoroso and Sydney and Spencer Balkun. She is also survived by two sisters, Katherine Torelli and Martha Cherpak and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, David Balkun, brothers John, Steve, Michael, George and Peter Cherpak and sisters, Mary Gnazzo, Ann Melnyk, Helen Maxwell and Irene Cherpak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Dorothy will be entombed beside her husband Alfred at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington, CT 06489 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.