Obituary: Alfred Holycross, 89

Alfred Holycross, 89, passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General. He was the husband of Judith (Parkin) Holycross.

Mr. Holycross was born April 16, 1930, in Mishawaka, IN, the son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Stricker) Holycross. He was a driver for New Haven Dairy and New England Dairies formally Kraft and was a longtime Cheshire resident having resided in Southington for the last 14 years.

Besides his wife of 62 years, Mr. Holycross is survived by his daughters Joan Holycross-Otto and her husband Karl of Danbury and Holly Holycross of Southington; and his brother Robert Holycross of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Holycross was predeceased by his son Alfred “AJ” Holycross; his brothers Joseph and Harold; as well as his sisters Dorothy Clauss and Betty Ferrari; and his beloved cat Trouble.

Arrangements – Visitation will be held on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Road, Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.