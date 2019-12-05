Wall of Honor committee announces Class of 2020

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington High School Wall of Honor committee has announced this year’s honorees to be placed on the wall and recognized in a ceremony on April 22, 2020.

Living honorees include Sandra and Gino Brino, Rob Dibble, and Cara Guzze Belvin. Continuing last year’s efforts to honor Southington residents who went to war and were killed in action, the committee will recognize Lawrence Bowers (graduated SHS in 1926), Roger Jurglewicz (went to war before graduating), Harold Limmer (graduated in 1931) and Paul Reussner (graduated in 1931).

Sandra and Gino Brino are the two lead mentors on the SHS CyberKnights, a FIRST Robotics team that is currently fifth in the world. The CyberKnights continuously bring home national and world-wide titles year after year.

According to the anonymous nomination form, the Brinos started running the CyberKnights program in 2008 when their daughter was on the team. They have continued to run the team and still sit on the board of the CyberKnights, as well as run a non-profit, the Southington Robotics and Technology Education Association, that raises money for various robotics, STEM and technology-related projects.

The CyberKnights have received a lengthy list of awards and recognitions over the years. When the team is not out competing or working on their robot, team members are actively performing community service acts around town, and even reach out to other robotics teams who are just starting out and offer assistance.

Rob Dibble is a former Major League Baseball player, having played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. Presently, Dibble is a radio host with ESPN.

As a MLB player, Dibble was one of 90 pitchers in Major League history to accomplish the nine-pitch/tree strike-out half-inning, known as an “immaculate” inning. He was an MLB all-star in 1990 and 1991, and was the 1990 NLCS Most Valuable Player.

In 1990, Dibble and the Reds won the World Series by beating the Oakland Athletics in four consecutive games. At one point, he recorded his 500th career strikeout in fewer innings than any other pitcher in modern baseball history. That record has since been surpassed.

Cara Guzze Belvin is the founder of empowerHER, a national nonprofit organization that supports, empowers and connects girls of all ages who have experienced the early loss of their mothers. Belvin herself lost her mother at a young age to cancer and wanted to support other young girls and women in the same situation.

Because of the support she had from her family and her community early in life, Belvin succeeded in high school as a multisport athlete, honor roll student, and leader of countless student organizations. She went on to be the development manager with the Illinois chapter of the American Cancer Society and the development director for the Chicagoland affiliate of Susan G. Komen.

Several nominations are received each year for the SHS Wall of Honor, and through a competitive process of narrowing down applications, Bob Brown and the committee make their selections. Last year, Brown decided to start including soldiers who went to Southington schools and went off to defend their country, and were killed in action. He visited the monument on the town green and gathered names of casualties, and is adding a few names at a time to the SHS Wall of Honor.

Brown received some assistance through the American Legion and through author of “Southington: The War Years,” Liz Kopec, but he is asking any friends or family of the men killed in action to reach out with any additional information about the soldiers.

“We don’t know much about these names and there’s not that much information out there,” said Brown. “I’m hoping that there are family members out there who can give us some information about them.”

Each honoree receives a plaque with their name, photo, and information about why they were selected to be on the wall.

Information about nominees can be sent to Brown at chopin7777@aol.com or (860) 621-0416.

