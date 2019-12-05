Pedestrian struck by car on Main Street

Police are still investigating an accident on Thursday, Dec. 5 when a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Southington. Police have not released the identity of the victim but have reported that the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. where the sidewalk crosses the CVS driveway at 310 Main St. The pedestrian was transported to an area medical center by AMR, and the road was closed for a short time while officers took measurements at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this collision should contact the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1600.