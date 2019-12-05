Obituary: Richard M. Gineo, 84

Richard M. Gineo, 84, of Southington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at his home peacefully with his children by his side. He was the husband of the late Elaine (DiCaprio) Gineo.

He was born Nov. 21, 1935 in Hartford, the son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Cavalieri) Gineo. He was a social studies teacher in the Southington School system retiring after 35 years. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education from CCSU and a master’s degree from Columbia University. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Mr. Gineo was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

He was an avid fly fisherman and played tennis and golf for many years. He was known to his many friends as Cheech, Larry and Dick.

He is survived by his children, David Gineo and his wife Kelly of Glastonbury and Lori Gineo of Newington, his 2 grandchildren, Gabriella Gineo and Ryan Gineo and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Salvatore Gineo Jr. and a sister Lucille Sarcia.

The Funeral will be held Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St., Framingham, MA 06067. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com