Obituary: Margery (Dempsey) Hayden, 78

Margery (Dempsey) Hayden, 78, of Dallas, GA and formerly of Southington, CT passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Dallas, GA. She was the beloved wife of Russell Haydon for 60 years.

She was born in Bridgeport on Aug.5, 1941 the daughter of the late Francis and Ida (Stevens) Dempsey. She had resided in Southington for 47 years before moving to Dallas.

In addition to her husband Russell she leaves a daughter Julie Hayden-Terrette and husband Michael, Mark G. Hayden and wife Lisa and Michael K. Hayden and wife Gina, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Grace Patrick and Deborah Edgar and a brother Francis Dempsey and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son Russell Hayden, a brother David Dempsey and a sister Eileen Dempsey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7th at 10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7pm. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation

3000 Whitney Avenue, #121 Hamden, CT 06518

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com