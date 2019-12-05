Obituary: Claire E. (Demars) Terriciano, 93

Claire E. (Demars) Terriciano, 93, former longtime Southington resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, MA. She had been the loving wife of the late Anthony Terriciano for over 50 years.

Claire was born in Springfield, VT on Feb. 4, 1926 to the late Alfred and Yvonne (Greenwood) Demars. She grew up in Claremont, NH, lived in Southington for 25 years before moving to Spring Hill, FL, then to Sun City, AZ and finally to Framingham, MA to be closer to her family.

Claire retired from Pratt and Whitney after many years of service. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas Church. Claire loved to entertain family and friends, travel and enjoyed her daily pot of black coffee.

She is survived by two sons, David Terricciano and family, Gary Terriciano and his wife Sarah, all of Portland, ME, three granddaughters, Kate Terricciano- Sirignano of Southington, Lauren Terricciano of Southborough, MA and Molly Terriciano of Phoenix, AZ and one great-grandson, Anthony Sirignano. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including her cherished goddaughter, Sandy Brown. In addition to her husband Anthony, she was predeceased by one brother, Carroll “Pete” Demars.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 ( https://www.diabetes.org/).

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.