Obituary: Barbara L. (Wells) Seeger, 84

Barbara L. (Wells) Seeger, 84, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Summit of Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of the late Richard E. Seeger for over 50 years.

Born on January 23, 1935 in Dayton, OH to the late Arthur and Beulah (Gregerson) Wells, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Barbara retired from Lori-Lock after many years of service.

Her life was filled with joy from her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Kevin Seeger and his wife Sue of Southington, Mark Seeger and his wife Debra of Bristol and Darren Seeger and his wife Ingrid of MD, 7 grandchildren, Justin (Kristie), Ryan (Jackie), Jeremy (Jessica), Cory (Bailey), Shawn (Tatum), Shannon (Brian), and Adam (Laura) and 12 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Tyler, Lana, Thea, Kenzi, Tanner, Shane, Aubrey, Chelsea, Jacob, Caleb and Amelia. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Ireland of Dayton, OH and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Richard, she was predeceased by her son Brian Seeger and brother, Glenn Wells.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.