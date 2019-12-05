On Saturday, Nov. 30, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were spotted at the Barnes Museum. The jolly couple were visiting locals for “an afternoon with Santa.” Above, the Shields family took a family photo with the Clauses. From left, Dan Shields, Mya Shields (2), Mrs. Claus, Santa, Penelope Shields (5), and Sarah Shields. The event helped collect food for Southington’s food pantry.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI

Beginning to look like Christmas

The Barnes Museum is decked out for the holidays, and will be hosting tours during White Christmas in the Community Friday, Dec. 6.

At the Town Green, Tessa Boudreau, 3, will flip the switch to light up the green. In downtown Plantsville, Leah Jasulavic, 6, will light the Plantsville green at the same time. Both lightings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

This is the Recreation Department’s 7th year running the “Light up the Green” contest, with a record high number of entries. Winners’ names are selected in a random drawing.