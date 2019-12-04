Fire report for the Dec. 6 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Nov .4 to Sunday, Nov. 11:

Monday, Nov. 4

5:45 a.m., 141 Peters Cir., No incident found on arrival.

7:41 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

8:09 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

9:30 a.m. 100 Victoria Dr., Service call, other

1:06 p.m., 774 Queen St., EMS call excluding vehicle

3:04 p.m., 199 Main St., Electrical wiring/equipment

5:02 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

7:22 p.m., 5 Fenwood Rd., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Nov. 5

11:21 a.m., 534 South Farms Ter., Gas leak

11:22 a.m., 256 High Tower Rd., Unauthorized burning

11:28 a.m., 105 Michael Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11:29 a.m, 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

2:53 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

6:18 p.m., 28 Darling St., Medical assist

6:40p.m., 29 High St., Lock-out vehicle

Wednesday, Nov. 6

11:17 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

1:18 p.m., 679 Curtiss St., Public service

2:12 p,m,1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched & cancelled en route

2:18 p.m., 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., EMS call excluding vehicle

5:31 p.m., 42 Knights Ct., Lock-out building

Thursday, Nov. 7

6:42 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

1:23 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Service call, other

2:30 p.m., Spring St. and West St., Vehicle accident

4:17 p.m., 1 Darling St., Removal of victims

4:38 p.m., 1 Darling St., Assist invalid

5:44 p.m., 1 Darling St., Public service assistance

5:46 p.m., 31 Darling St., Good intent call

6:20 p.m., 3 Darling St., Person in distress

9:27 p.m., 1 Metals Dr., Sprinkler activation

11:54 p.m., 1 Metals Dr., Sprinkler activation

Friday, Nov. 8

10:23 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government

10:59 a.m., 46 Connecticut Ave., Alarm system sounded

12:17 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Extrication of victims

12:30 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Service call

1:01 p.m., 31 Country Club Cir., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

2:38 p.m., Spring St. and West St., Vehicle accident

3:20 p.m., 1217 Queen St., Vehicle accident

3:30 p.m.., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

4:14 p.m., Macintosh Way & Baldwin Ct., Animal rescue

Saturday, Nov. 9

12:12 a.m., 925 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

6:40 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

10:17 a.m., 171 Beecher St., Arcing, shorted electrical

11:50 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

6:28 p.m., 935 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

6:28 p.m., 47 April Ln., Emergency medical service

6:43 p.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Water problem

Sunday, Nov. 10