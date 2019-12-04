Fire report for the Dec. 6 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Nov .4 to Sunday, Nov. 11:
Monday, Nov. 4
- 5:45 a.m., 141 Peters Cir., No incident found on arrival.
- 7:41 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 8:09 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival
- 9:30 a.m. 100 Victoria Dr., Service call, other
- 1:06 p.m., 774 Queen St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 3:04 p.m., 199 Main St., Electrical wiring/equipment
- 5:02 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 7:22 p.m., 5 Fenwood Rd., Vehicle accident
Tuesday, Nov. 5
- 11:21 a.m., 534 South Farms Ter., Gas leak
- 11:22 a.m., 256 High Tower Rd., Unauthorized burning
- 11:28 a.m., 105 Michael Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 11:29 a.m, 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby
- 2:53 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
- 6:18 p.m., 28 Darling St., Medical assist
- 6:40p.m., 29 High St., Lock-out vehicle
Wednesday, Nov. 6
- 11:17 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 1:18 p.m., 679 Curtiss St., Public service
- 2:12 p,m,1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched & cancelled en route
- 2:18 p.m., 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 5:31 p.m., 42 Knights Ct., Lock-out building
Thursday, Nov. 7
- 6:42 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival
- 1:23 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Service call, other
- 2:30 p.m., Spring St. and West St., Vehicle accident
- 4:17 p.m., 1 Darling St., Removal of victims
- 4:38 p.m., 1 Darling St., Assist invalid
- 5:44 p.m., 1 Darling St., Public service assistance
- 5:46 p.m., 31 Darling St., Good intent call
- 6:20 p.m., 3 Darling St., Person in distress
- 9:27 p.m., 1 Metals Dr., Sprinkler activation
- 11:54 p.m., 1 Metals Dr., Sprinkler activation
Friday, Nov. 8
- 10:23 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government
- 10:59 a.m., 46 Connecticut Ave., Alarm system sounded
- 12:17 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Extrication of victims
- 12:30 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Service call
- 1:01 p.m., 31 Country Club Cir., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 2:38 p.m., Spring St. and West St., Vehicle accident
- 3:20 p.m., 1217 Queen St., Vehicle accident
- 3:30 p.m.., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 4:14 p.m., Macintosh Way & Baldwin Ct., Animal rescue
Saturday, Nov. 9
- 12:12 a.m., 925 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident
- 6:40 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 10:17 a.m., 171 Beecher St., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 11:50 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 6:28 p.m., 935 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 6:28 p.m., 47 April Ln., Emergency medical service
- 6:43 p.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Water problem
Sunday, Nov. 10
- 12:24 a.m., 19 Bridle Path Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 2:06 a.m., Woodruff St. and Berlin Ave., Vehicle accident
- 9:56 a.m., 265 Frost St., Building fire
- 11:31 a.m., 145 Main St., Vehicle accident
- 4:05 p.m., 23 Mountain Pond Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 10:49 p.m., 108 Reservoir Ridge Dr., Alarm system sounded