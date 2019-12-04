Cross Country: Lady Knight duo compete at regional championship

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Coming off their impressive season for the Southington cross country team, sophomore Jackie Izzo and junior, Grace Michaud, were invited to compete in the girls 5k run in the Northeast Regional of the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships last Saturday at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, N.Y.

The top-10 runners from each of the four regions are invited to compete in the national finals in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 14.

Michaud finished in 56th place out of 179 runners last Saturday with a time of 19:34.5. Izzo finished close behind, placing 84th with a time of 19:58.7.

Izzo and Michaud were coming off a fall season where they each received all-state honors and competed in the New England meet at Wickham Park in Manchester last month.

Partnered with Eastbay and New Balance, the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships began in 1978. Three runners from the boys Northeast Regional advanced to San Diego, including Gavin Sherry of West Hartford, Matthew Farrell of Glastonbury, and Adian Puffer of Manchester.

Southington cross country coach, Dan Dachelet, said that past runners usually ran in the Nike Cross Nationals but the athletes this year opted for the Foot Locker championships.

“This is a historic race on a historic course,” Dachelet said. “It is a championship race, which is only one of many. Only Dick Black from Southington cross country in 1984 competed in the race and advanced to the national championships.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.