State police report 593 accidents, 2 fatalities over Thanksgiving weekend

Connecticut State Police were out in force during the Thanksgiving weekend, responding to several distress calls, including two fatal motor vehicle accidents, one of which took place on Route 72 in Plainville.

On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 28, it was reported that a two-car collision took place in the Forrestville Avenue area on Route 72. Both state troopers and Plainville police responded to the scene, where they found one vehicle straddling the left and right lanes.

The first vehicle, operated by Peter Roberge, 63, of Bristol, was stopped in the left lane when it was struck in the rear by the second vehicle, operated by Waleska Otero, 26, of Bristol. Otero sustained serious injuries from the collision and was transported to New Britain Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased as a result of the collision.

From Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1 Connecticut State Police received 7,205 calls for service. There were 593 accidents reported (61 with injuries) resulting in two fatalities; one occurring in Plainville on Thursday, Nov. 28, and the second in Norwalk on Friday, Nov. 29.

During this period, police arrested 52 individuals for operation a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and or alcohol (up from 25 in 2018). Troopers issued 385 citations for speeding (down from 573 in 2018), 20 citations for seat belts violations (down from 291 in 2018), and 1,257 hazardous moving violations such as unsafe lane changes or following too closely (down from 1,965 in 2018).