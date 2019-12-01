Obituary: Norman Morin, 87

Norman Morin, 87, of New Britain, passed away on November 23, 2019 Governor’s House in Simsbury. He was born on June 14, 1932 and was the son of the late Donat and Clara (Bare) Morin.

Norman served our country during the Korean War in the US Army. He had been employed by City Alignment of New Britain for 50 Years, retiring at the age of 83.

Norman is survived by his brother Joseph and his wife Sofia of Plantsville, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Mina Donas and three brothers, Paul, Gilman and Clarence Morin.

Memorial calling hours will be on Monday December 2nd from 5-7 pm followed by a service at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St in Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com