Obituary: Fernando Vitelli, 68

Fernando Vitelli, 68, of Southington passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Grandview Health & Rehab in New Britain. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Fragola) Vitelli.

He was born on March 16, 1951 in Caserta, Italy, the son of the late Domenic and Mary (Cotugno) Vitelli. He was a 1969 graduate of Southington High School. Fred was the manager of Roger’s Liquor Store in West Hartford.

In addition to his wife Elaine, he is survived by his children Justin Vitelli of Middletown, Kristen Vitelli and Jordan Vitelli both of Southington, his sister Fernanda LaPila of Southington and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

