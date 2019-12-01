Obituary: Eleanor J. (Roberts) DiSabato, 80

Eleanor J. (Roberts) DiSabato, 80, of Southington passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Southington Care Center.

Born March 18, 1939 in Ft. Wayne, IN, she was the daughter of the late Robert R. and Wanda (Clark) Roberts.

Eleanor was a nurse with Hartford Hospital for more than 23 years. She loved to read, eat chocolate and drink ice teas.

She is survived by three daughters, Anneliese Dadras of Southington, Becky Small of Blaine, MN and Brenda DiSabato of Southington; two brothers, Kevin Roberts and wife Cindy of Ft. Wayne, IN and Randy Roberts and wife Hettie of Hollywood, CA; six grandchildren, Kiyan, Brittany, John, Lydia, Rhaya and Serena and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Damian DiSabato, three brothers, Jack, Jerry and Gerald Roberts and a sister Roberta Roberts.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Calling hours will be prior from 10:30 -1130 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489.

