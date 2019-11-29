Groggy Frogg wins chamber wing contest

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual popular event, Wing Fest, at Cadillac Ranch on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The event packs the house with wing connoisseurs.

Wing Fest highlights local businesses in a friendly competition and invites the public to try their product—in this case, their wings.

Groggy Frogg was crowned “best overall winner” of the night. Hop Haus was the first runner up. Groggy Frogg also took the title of “fan favorite.” Sherman’s Tap House took the place of first runner up for the fan favorite category.

Best tasting hot wing went to Que Whiskey Kitchen. Groggy Frogg was named first runner up.

Sherman’s Tap House took the title of “best tasting sweet wing” this year. The first runner up was 75 Center.

Groggy Frogg took home the title of “most creative sauce,” with Cadillac Ranch coming in as first runner up.

“What an incredible turnout,” said officials on the Southington Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. “A huge thank you to all the sponsors who helped make this night possible and all who attended and supported the event. We hope you enjoyed trying all the tasty wings from the talented competitors.”

They offered a special thank you to all of the restaurants that participated in the competition, along with the “hard-working and dedicated volunteers who helped coordinate and execute a memorable evening.”

Volunteers included Lisa Olson and Jennifer Hunt from Berkshire Hathaway, Kaylah Smith, Candice Tabone and Joeline Wruck from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, George Montowski from Corporate Risk Solutions, Mike Baker from Patrick Baker & Sons and Rebecca Russano from HQ Dumpsters.

Participating restaurants this year included: Chilis Bar and Grill, Groggy Frogg, Que Whiskey Kitchen, Sherman’s Tap House, 75 Center, Bread for Life, Cadillac Ranch and Hop Haus.

The Chamber of Commerce thanked their panel of “experienced culinary judges” who tried all of the wing entries from each of the talented competitors. Tad Graham-Handley, Lisa Jaeger, and Gary Brummett all offered their expertise.

