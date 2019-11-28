Local businesses team up for pet food drive

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Four local businesses have teamed up this holiday season and are coming to the aide of Southington’s furriest friends in the “No Food Bowl Left Empty” campaign.

In conjunction with Southington Community Services, four pet groomers are joining forces to sponsor over 250 pets this year. Village Pet Grooming, Fur Babies, Pristine Paws and Woof Pack are calling on the community to sponsor a pet by making a $20 donation that will allow the owners of those shops to purchase food and deliver it to Southington Community Services.

“There is such an overwhelming need in Southington right now,” said Susan Zabohonski, owner of Village Pet Grooming. Zabohorski had been collecting and donating pet food to SCS in the past, but decided to take it a step further this year, and reached out to her colleagues to help.

She contacted SCS director Janet Mellon to find out how the groomers could help ensure that Southington’s pet cats and dogs had food to eat this holiday season.

“I reached out to Janet in July to see if we could do an event for the holidays. She started to collect information from families at SCS to see if they had dogs or cats,” Zabohorski. “Out of 500 people who get food from community services, there are 257 pets.”

Dog and cat food is not covered in the assistance provided to families and individuals at SCS. Pet owners may come to a point where they cannot provide for their pets, and are forced to bring them to give them away.

“It’s very important to keep pets in the home, even if families are struggling,” said Zabohorski. “We just want to help out.”

The groomers are looking to donors to sponsor a pet for $20 each. The money will allow the groomers to purchase pet food and deliver it to SCS. Zabohorski said they would prefer to purchase food themselves rather than accept donated food in order to keep the food available at SCS consistent.

They are also accepting donations of new supplies including pet toys, leashes, healthy treats, beds, litter boxes and more.

Even though all four grooming businesses offer a similar product, Zabohorski said they are not competitors, but rather, colleagues. They were happy to team up for a common cause this holiday season.

Visit the groomers at the following locations to donate before Dec. 20: Fur Babies (1203 Meriden-Waterbury Rd., Plantsville), Pristine Paws (447 N. Main St., Southington), Woof Pack (30 Cross St., Bristol) or Village Pet Grooming (991 S. Main St., Plantsville).

