Southington Community Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Story’

Southington Community Theatre will present the holiday comedy “A Christmas Story” on Dec. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m., at Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcombe Way in Plainville.

The cast features 30 student-performers from Southington and surrounding towns. “A Christmas Story” is directed by Jyll Perlini, and stage managed by Jocelyn Perlini.

All the elements from the classic motion picture are included, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.

The play follows humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir about growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s, and the story follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Advance tickets cost $15 ($20 at the door) and are available at the following locations: Just For You Gift Shoppe, 979 Meriden-Waterbury Rd., Plantsville; The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington, and at the door.

Tickets are also available online at www.southingtoncommunitytheatre.org.