Police blotter for the Nov. 29 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Nov. 12 to Wednesday, Nov. 20:

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Jose Huertas-Gonzalez, 29, of 462 Colony St., Meriden, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Katherine Colon, 36, of 32 Skipper St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Moises Rosado, 37, of 74 South St., Waterbury, was charged with interfering with a 911 call, third degree assault, second degree strangulation, and second degree unlawful restraint.

Friday, Nov. 15

Brianna Cruz, 21, of 132 Maple St., Manchester, was charged with violation of a protective order.

Maximilian Dibble, 18, of 647 Pleasant St., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, interfering with officers, and assault on personnel.

Elizabeth Ruiz-Martinez, 38, of 77 Oak St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jake Lafferty, 20, of 93 Ashwell Dr., Southington, was charged with possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

Saturday, Nov 16

Jensen Paneto, 38, of 995 Bank St., Waterbury, was charged with simple trespass.

Albert Rosado, 37, of 20 Belmont Ave., Waterbury, was charged with simple trespass.

Javier Rosado, 38, of 20 West Clay St., Waterbury, was charged with simple trespass.

Joseph Padua, 39, of 10 Maple Ln., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespass.

Omar Osario, 38, of 223 North Wall St., Meriden, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Claudia Wickham, 65, of 9 Lancewood Ln., Wolcott, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and risk of injury.

Daniel Sullivan, 21, of 105 Watch Hill Rd., Southbury, was charged with failure to maintain lane and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Richard Janulawicz, 29, of 424 Emmitt St., Southington, was charged with interfering with officers.

Jeffrey Blaise, 33, of 103 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Cody Brown, 21, of 220 Andrews St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and two counts of second degree threatening.

Monday, Nov. 18

Kevin Jacobs, 57, of 63 Cloverdale Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Kevin Fluet, 48, of 400 Bank St., New London, was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Douglas Hackett, 35, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and violation of a protective order.

Thomas Ricci, 55, of 23 Seventh St., Newington, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Wednesday, Nov. 20