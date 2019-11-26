‘Light the World’ event for mourning loved ones

To honor loved ones who have passed away and to uplift those who have a need, Southington Care Center is planning “Light the World.” The second annual event will be held on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at 45 Meriden Ave.

In addition to the reading of the names of those remembered, there will be special music and recognition of someone who “lights the world” with care and compassion.

Luminaries with the names of loved ones will line the driveway and sidewalks. A suggested donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Southington Care Center Pastoral are Program to provide ongoing spiritual care and needed materials for residents and families.

“We will come together in peace and hope to celebrate those whom we love,” said Rev. Victoria Triano, director of pastoral care at Southington Care Center, in a press release. “This will be a night of joy remembering those whom we treasure with grateful hearts.”

For more information, stop by or call the Southington Care Center at (860) 621-9559.

Southington Care Center, a not-for-profit member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, offers skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and palliative care. For more information about Southington Care Center, visit southingtoncare.org.