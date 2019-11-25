Obituary: John ‘Jack’ Getsie III, 79

John “Jack” Getsie III, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He had been the loving husband of Rosalie (Radzewicz) Getsie for 55 years.

Born on May 14, 1940 in Ronco, PA to the late John and Marie (Gillen) Getsie, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a lifetime member of the AMVETS. Jack was a beloved friend to many, always at the ready with a generous helping hand. He enjoyed lifting the spirits of others with his quick wit and magnetic personality.

In addition to his wife Rosalie, Jack is survived by two children, son, John Getsie and his wife Dorothy of Kensington, daughter, Pamela Getsie and her partner Jude of Duxbury, VT and 4 grandchildren, Ashley, Samantha, Kyler and Carson. He is also survived by one brother, Andrew Getsie, one sister, Linda Getsie and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Owens.

Funeral services with military honors were held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.