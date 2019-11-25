Obituary: Harriet Rose (Niezgorski) Carlbert, 96

Harriet Rose (Niezgorski) Carlbert, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 17th, 2019 at Crestfield Rehab Center in Manchester, CT.

She was the loving wife to the late David Francis Carlbert, both longtime residents of Southington. Harriet was born in Meriden on June 9th, 1923 to the late Alexander and Veronica (Wiszneski) Niezgorski.

Harriet enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and sewing, along with weekends at the Camp in Vermont and their cottage in Rhode Island. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving and generous mother.

Harriet leaves behind three children, daughter, Linda May (Carlbert) Beaulieu and her husband Kenneth of Morriston, FL, son, David F. Carlbert Jr. of Charlestown, RI with grandchildren Joshua and Natasha Carlbert and son, Dr. Thomas J. Carlbert of San Francisco, CA. Harriet is also survived by her son-in-law, Ronald Plourde and wife Sue along with granddaughter, Michelle Merlonghi, husband Sean and great-grandson, Levi from DE, grandson, Matthew Plourde, wife Jill and two great-grandsons, Paul and Asa from Seattle. She was predeceased by her beautiful daughter, Debra Lynn (Carlbert) Plourde, who we lost to ovarian cancer 5 years ago.

Harriet’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center & Fenwood Manor in Manchester for their compassion and excellent care for the past 9 years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.