Obituary: Grace Pyle Vogel, 79

Grace Pyle Vogel, 79, passed away November 13, 2019, at Sheridan Woods Healthcare Center, Bristol, CT after a long illness. She was born in Clarence NY on May 4, 1940, to the late Clare DeWalt Hahl and Paul E Pyle. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James E. Vogel, brother Arthur S. Pyle, Grandson Brian Daege and stepfather Alfred C. Hahl. She is survived by her beloved son Robert E. Daege, her granddaughter Crystal Daege of Orlando FL, grandson Robert Daege of Buffalo, NY and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Wayne E Pyle (Barbara), John W Hahl (Annette), of Southington CT, Linda Pyle Martin (Larry), of Orofino ID and Sarah Hahl Meeder (Brian), of Cranberry Township, PA. Grace will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews with whom she had a fun filled and loving relationship. She made friends wherever she went and will be missed for vivacious and outgoing personality. She was very fond of card games and was an accomplished golfer. There will be a Memorial Service Dec. 7, 2019, at 11:00am at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St. Southington, CT. Immediately after the service, there will be a reception in the church hall. Donations may be made in her honor to Imagination Museum, 1 Pleasant St, Bristol CT 06010 or The American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford CT 06495.