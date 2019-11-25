Obituary: Gerard M. Kusinski, 68

Gerard M. Kusinski, 68, of Southington passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT at New Britain General. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Vellucci) Kusinski for 41 years.

Born September 15, 1951 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Felix and Annie (Harcarik) Kusinski.

Gerard was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Bank for 26 years.

In addition to his wife he leaves his twin sister Margot Lowry and husband Russell of Yulee, FL; sister-in-law, Diane DiPietro of Prospect; his special nieces, Dawn Collette and husband Matthew of Roxbury and Kim Kelleher and husband James of Litchfield; great nieces and nephews; Jacob Collette and girlfriend Carley Brunell, Zachary Collette and fiancée Emma Beaulieu, Autumn Collette, Hailie Collette, James Kelleher and Michael Kelleher.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

Following the Mass, Gerard’s family will spend private time for reflection and prayer at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions, please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com