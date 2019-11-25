Local musician to lead special Arc Rocks concert at library

The Southington Public Library will offer the premier performance for Southington’s Arc Rocks Band. The group, directed by local musician John Ingrassia, is comprised of individuals from his “music matters” class at The Arc of Southington.

The Arcs Rocks Band features an all-star lineup from his music therapy classes, and the debut performance at the library will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The holiday open house concert is schedulued to begin at 7 p.m

Pre-registration is required at southingtonlibrary.org. click on the events calendar or call the reference desk at (860) 628-0947, ext. 5. Ingrassia has studied privately with prominent musicians and teachers and has played guitar professionally for more than a quarter century and performs with his group, The Johnny I Band. Ingrassia currently offers music therapy and music lessons in partnership with The Arc of Southington, teaching several instruments, along with band classes and live performances.

He is an active instructor in the homeschool community. As a musician, he has performed at top music venues and has recorded with a number of musicians and bands, including Grammy award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members.

The local musician is looking to put together a small traveling band of individuals to play at various locations throughout the state.

The program is seeking instrument donations. Learn more at www.johningrassiamusic.com.